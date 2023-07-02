FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) shot up 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.39 and last traded at $32.27. 400,689 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,182,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on FTAI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.53 and a beta of 1.88.

FTAI Aviation Cuts Dividend

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.61 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 219.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 5.1% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,512,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,215,000 after buying an additional 169,577 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,425,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,525 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,627,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,478,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,302,000 after purchasing an additional 96,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,993,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,129,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

