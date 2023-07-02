Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.04 and last traded at $12.11. 85,099 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,541,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FULT. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fulton Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.39.

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $267.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.45 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulton Financial

In related news, CEO Curtis J. Myers purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $147,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,601.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Curtis J. Myers purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $147,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,601.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David M. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $117,651.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,440.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulton Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 347.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 62.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.