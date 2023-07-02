Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:FSNB opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fusion Acquisition Corp. II

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP boosted its position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire businesses in the wealth, financial advice, investment, and asset management sectors, as well as FinTech sector.

