Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,522 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Price Performance

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 7,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,576.28. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,647,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,424,477.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 826,544 shares of company stock worth $27,117,461. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $119.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

