Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $48.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $55.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 74,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

