Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRMN. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Garmin by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Garmin by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Garmin by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Garmin Trading Up 0.7 %

Several research firms recently commented on GRMN. KeyCorp began coverage on Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.80.

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $104.29 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $108.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.00.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.40%.

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.