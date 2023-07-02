GATX (NYSE:GATX) Sets New 12-Month High at $129.16

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $129.16 and last traded at $129.16, with a volume of 673 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GATX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sidoti started coverage on GATX in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

GATX Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

GATX Announces Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. GATX had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GATX news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total value of $970,704.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,940.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total value of $970,704.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,940.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $323,518.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,475.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,832 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GATX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GATX in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in GATX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in GATX by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in GATX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Articles

