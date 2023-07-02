General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.55

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.55 and last traded at $41.55, with a volume of 646 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.98.

General American Investors Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.63.

Institutional Trading of General American Investors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAM. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the first quarter worth $131,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of General American Investors by 8,939.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 29.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

