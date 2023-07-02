General Electric (LON:GEC) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

General Electric (LON:GEC – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 109.33 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 108.89 ($1.38), with a volume of 1647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.34).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 441.38%.

General Electric Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.65. The firm has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 104.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 103.13.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

