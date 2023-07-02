General Electric (NYSE:GE) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $109.38 and last traded at $108.88, with a volume of 537693 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.74.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.19.

General Electric Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $119.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC increased its position in General Electric by 1.3% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

