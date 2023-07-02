General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,412 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in General Motors by 75.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,226 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

