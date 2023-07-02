GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.66. Approximately 950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 162,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th.
GeoPark Stock Up 0.6 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $571.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
GeoPark Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeoPark
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the third quarter worth approximately $103,029,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in GeoPark by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,684,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,032,000 after purchasing an additional 259,664 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in GeoPark by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 581,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 217,993 shares during the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC boosted its holdings in GeoPark by 15.0% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,211,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,101,000 after purchasing an additional 157,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.
About GeoPark
GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.
