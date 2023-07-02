GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) Trading 9.1% Higher

Shares of GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG – Free Report) traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 117,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 86,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

GFG Resources Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of C$25.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.08.

About GFG Resources

GFG Resources Inc, an exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Goldarm Property, Pen gold, and Dore gold projects located in Ontario; and the Rattlesnake Hills gold project situated in Natrona County, Wyoming.

Further Reading

