Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) Short Interest Down 64.0% in June

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Gladstone Land Trading Down 0.1 %

Gladstone Land stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $25.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.65.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.1042 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

