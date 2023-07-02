Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.97 and last traded at $4.97. Approximately 346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 33,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.47 million, a P/E ratio of -40.66 and a beta of 0.49.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 216.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Global Blue Group by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the first quarter worth about $462,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 22,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

