Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Short Interest Update

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 70.3% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 million, a P/E ratio of -77.84 and a beta of 2.23. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $40.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.88.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

About Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF ( NASDAQ:BITS Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 2.19% of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

