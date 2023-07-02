Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Short Interest Update

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 70.3% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 million, a P/E ratio of -77.84 and a beta of 2.23. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $40.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.88.
Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.65%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF
About Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF
The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.
