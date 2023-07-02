Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.39

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 267633 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.43.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $947.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 42.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 92,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

