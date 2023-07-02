GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Simmons Bank bought a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $159.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.21, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $124.58 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.44.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

