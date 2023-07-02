GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dover by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.31.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $147.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $160.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.90 and a 200 day moving average of $143.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.94. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.93%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

