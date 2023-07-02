GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Covea Finance bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $27,952,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $293.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $285.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.42. The firm has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $299.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

