GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 463 Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,563 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 645.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,859 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,661,000 after buying an additional 1,616,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,691,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,994,000 after buying an additional 451,665 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCI shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Crown Castle news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $604,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,118.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $113.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.41. The company has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.62 and a 1 year high of $184.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.