GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $52.11 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $52.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

