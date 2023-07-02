GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys New Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 440.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 57,872 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $3,238,517.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,461.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 57,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $3,238,517.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,461.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,678 shares of company stock worth $7,482,890. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

IRM stock opened at $56.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $57.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 124.75%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

