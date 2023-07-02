GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys Shares of 675 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 482,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,245,000 after purchasing an additional 82,848 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 119,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 12,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $67.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.23.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

