GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Invests $46,000 in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $4,678,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,207,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,600,000 after acquiring an additional 433,193 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 607,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 339,955 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 537,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 322,315 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 60.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 801,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 301,657 shares during the period.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BTZ opened at $10.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $11.81.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

