GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Invests $46,000 in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ERTH. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Get Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF alerts:

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Price Performance

ERTH stock opened at $49.02 on Friday. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 12 month low of $44.64 and a 12 month high of $60.91. The firm has a market cap of $294.09 million, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.67.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Profile

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.