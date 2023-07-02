GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Invests $49,000 in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 296,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after buying an additional 19,834 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 296,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,776,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 83,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 26,828 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 192,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 61,098 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $39.63 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $42.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.52.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

