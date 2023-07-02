GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Invests $49,000 in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 48.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 9.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 27.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,046,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $18.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Insider Activity at Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $46,299.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,941.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $107,776.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,687.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $46,299.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,941.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $289,831 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $13.88 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.86.

Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.51%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.