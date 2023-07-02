GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of FCEF opened at $19.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average is $19.12. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.02.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This is a positive change from First Trust Income Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%.

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

Featured Stories

