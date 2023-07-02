GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Makes New Investment in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Garmin by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,316,000 after purchasing an additional 84,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Garmin by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 625,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,210,000 after purchasing an additional 203,100 shares in the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Stock Performance

Garmin stock opened at $104.29 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $108.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.00.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Garmin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.80.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

