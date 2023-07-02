GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in National Grid by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,099,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,991,000 after acquiring an additional 239,938 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,025,000 after purchasing an additional 242,081 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,311,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,083,000 after purchasing an additional 131,545 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,145,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,909,000 after purchasing an additional 52,404 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 992,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,887,000 after purchasing an additional 22,081 shares during the period. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NGG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($15.89) to GBX 1,280 ($16.27) in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.62) to GBX 1,275 ($16.21) in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Grid in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($13.73) to GBX 1,050 ($13.35) in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,176.25.

National Grid Price Performance

National Grid Increases Dividend

Shares of NGG opened at $67.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. National Grid plc has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $74.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.05.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $2.3458 dividend. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Articles

