GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Takes Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $111,921,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,475.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 789,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,295,000 after purchasing an additional 759,045 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,399,000 after purchasing an additional 673,725 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 509.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 699,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after purchasing an additional 584,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,473.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 396,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,942,000 after buying an additional 370,902 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $114.52 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.02 and a 1 year high of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.87 and its 200 day moving average is $129.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.49. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 114.30% and a negative return on equity of 128.64%. The company had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $187.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.81.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

