GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Takes Position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TITN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Titan Machinery from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Titan Machinery Price Performance

TITN stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day moving average is $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $47.87.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $569.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.52 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

