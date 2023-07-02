Graco (NYSE:GGG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $86.46

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $86.46 and last traded at $86.33, with a volume of 13635 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Graco Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.97.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $228,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,790.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $228,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,790.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $1,750,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,731.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,358 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,802 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 102,901.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Graco by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,018 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,116,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,868,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,231,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 626.8% in the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,643,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,574 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

