Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.23 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.4% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE JPM opened at $145.44 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.