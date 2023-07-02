Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,975 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $9,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grand Canyon Education

In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $168,885.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,644.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total value of $273,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,948.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $168,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,644.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $103.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.62. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.37 and a 1-year high of $124.53.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $250.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.74 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

