Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Up to $9.00

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.00, but opened at $9.40. Gray Television shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 1,209 shares traded.
Gray Television Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $865.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter.
Gray Television Dividend Announcement
About Gray Television
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.
