Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% (NASDAQ:GECCM) Short Interest Up 200.0% in June

Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% (NASDAQ:GECCM – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.59. Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $25.23.

Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.4172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

