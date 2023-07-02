Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.53

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.53 and last traded at $56.63, with a volume of 41292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.88 and a 200-day moving average of $37.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $452.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.64 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 16.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,285.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry Brandler sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $1,251,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,176 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,462,242.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $2,738,850 in the last three months. 44.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 68.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,102 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the first quarter worth $13,056,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 757.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 609,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 29.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,470,000 after purchasing an additional 280,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 470,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 269,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

