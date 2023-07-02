Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) Short Interest Down 39.5% in June

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the May 31st total of 8,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Up 1.1 %
GHI opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 21.06 and a quick ratio of 21.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average is $17.30. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.64.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.09). Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a net margin of 64.62% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 million. Research analysts expect that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on GHI shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.
About Greystone Housing Impact Investors
Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Greystone Housing Impact Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Greystone Housing Impact Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greystone Housing Impact Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.