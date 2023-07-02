Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) Short Interest Down 39.5% in June

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the May 31st total of 8,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Up 1.1 %

GHI opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 21.06 and a quick ratio of 21.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average is $17.30. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.64.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.09). Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a net margin of 64.62% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 million. Research analysts expect that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GHI shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments.

