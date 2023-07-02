Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.83.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAL. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Halliburton Price Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $32.99 on Friday. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.70.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 98.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,628,480 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $779,876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Halliburton by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791,319 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Halliburton by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,428,444 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $449,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

