Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.45.

HAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus cut their price target on Hasbro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Trading Up 1.5 %

Hasbro stock opened at $64.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.31, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.91. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $85.08.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 325.59%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

