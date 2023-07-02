HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Shares Gap Down to $18.63

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.63, but opened at $17.99. HBT Financial shares last traded at $18.49, with a volume of 5,279 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HBT Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

HBT Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.60.

HBT Financial Dividend Announcement

HBT Financial ( NASDAQ:HBT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.45 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 17.33%. On average, analysts expect that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Insider Transactions at HBT Financial

In other news, Director Roger A. Baker acquired 2,196 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $37,859.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 563,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,709,033.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Roger A. Baker bought 2,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $37,859.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 563,169 shares in the company, valued at $9,709,033.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric E. Burwell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $89,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $460,370.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 7,504 shares of company stock worth $132,239. 58.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HBT Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBT. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 250.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 4,313.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 14,143.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the period. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

