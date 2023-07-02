HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 158.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $619,000. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA opened at $303.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $304.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.04%.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,653,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,653,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCA. Argus raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.83.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

