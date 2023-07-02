Head to Head Analysis: D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) versus Its Peers

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) is one of 142 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare D-Wave Quantum to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares D-Wave Quantum and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio D-Wave Quantum $7.04 million -$51.53 million -3.80 D-Wave Quantum Competitors $909.37 million -$63.49 million -9.16

D-Wave Quantum’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than D-Wave Quantum. D-Wave Quantum is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-Wave Quantum -915.96% N/A -68.12% D-Wave Quantum Competitors -94.61% -2,032.68% -212.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares D-Wave Quantum and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for D-Wave Quantum and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-Wave Quantum 0 0 5 0 3.00 D-Wave Quantum Competitors 544 3059 4924 82 2.53

D-Wave Quantum currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 139.23%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 23.40%. Given D-Wave Quantum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe D-Wave Quantum is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

D-Wave Quantum has a beta of -0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, D-Wave Quantum’s rivals have a beta of 1.29, suggesting that their average stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.7% of D-Wave Quantum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of D-Wave Quantum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

D-Wave Quantum beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

(Free Report)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community. It also provides D-Wave Launch, a quantum professional service that guides enterprises from problem discovery through production implementation. The company's quantum solutions are used in logistics, financial services, drug discovery, materials sciences, scheduling, fault detection, mobility, and supply chain management. It serves financial services, manufacturing/logistics, mobility, and life sciences/pharmaceuticals industries. D-Wave Quantum Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.