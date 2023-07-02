Head-To-Head Analysis: Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO) versus QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI)

Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO – Free Report) and QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI – Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Tingo Group has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QDM International has a beta of 6.58, meaning that its stock price is 558% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tingo Group and QDM International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tingo Group 14.01% 28.62% 12.78% QDM International -560.65% N/A -111.06%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tingo Group 0 0 0 0 N/A QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tingo Group and QDM International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.4% of Tingo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Tingo Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 76.6% of QDM International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tingo Group and QDM International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tingo Group $146.04 million 1.36 -$47.07 million N/A N/A QDM International $70,000.00 3.00 -$380,000.00 N/A N/A

QDM International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tingo Group.

Summary

Tingo Group beats QDM International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tingo Group

Tingo Group, Inc. engages in the financial technology and agri-fintech businesses delivering financial inclusion and financial upliftment to rural farming communities in Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. The company operates through Verticals and Technology, Online Stock Trading, Comprehensive Platform Service segments. Its platform service through use of smartphones device as a service and pre-loaded platform product; Nwassa platform, a digital agriculture ecosystem that empowers rural farmers and agri-businesses; and insurance platform, an online automobile insurance after-market service to connect automobile insurance customers with auto repair shops and auto wash stores nationwide, as well as provide customers auto membership services, including online gas card recharge, online shopping, insurance claim settlements, roadside assistance, car wash appointment and maintenance and promotion coupons, insurance loyalty points, and other related supporting services for insurance members. The company also offers TingoPay, a B2C and B2B fintech platform and super-app that offers payment services, an e-wallet, foreign exchange, and merchant services; Tingo Foods, a food processing business that processes raw foods into finished products such as rice, pasta, and noodles; and Tingo DMCC, a commodity trading platform and agricultural commodities export business. In addition, it provides Magpie Invest, a proprietary technology investment trading platform offers margin financing services, as well as offers smart phone leasing, an agri-marketplace, airtime top ups, utility payment services, bill-pay and e-wallet, insurance products, and access to finance and lending services. The company was formerly known as MICT, Inc. and changed its name to Tingo Group, Inc. in February 2023. Tingo Group, Inc. is based in Montvale, New Jersey.

About QDM International

QDM International Inc. operates as an insurance brokerage company primarily in Hong Kong. The company offers life and medical insurance, such as individual life insurance; and general insurance, including automobile, commercial property, and liability and homeowner insurance. It also operates as a mandatory provident fund intermediary. In addition, it also provides assistance on account opening and related services under mandatory provident fund and occupational retirement schemes ordinance schemes. The company is based in Shanghai, China.

