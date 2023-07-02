Head-To-Head Contrast: Reed’s (NYSE:REED) versus Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) and Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Reed’s has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coca-Cola HBC has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Reed's alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Reed’s and Coca-Cola HBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reed’s -35.75% -1,582.74% -64.66% Coca-Cola HBC N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

35.8% of Reed’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of Reed’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Reed’s and Coca-Cola HBC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reed’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Coca-Cola HBC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coca-Cola HBC has a consensus price target of $2,517.86, suggesting a potential upside of 8,383.35%. Given Coca-Cola HBC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coca-Cola HBC is more favorable than Reed’s.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Reed’s and Coca-Cola HBC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reed’s $50.78 million 0.15 -$20.06 million ($8.19) -0.35 Coca-Cola HBC $9.69 billion 1.14 $437.67 million N/A N/A

Coca-Cola HBC has higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s.

Summary

Coca-Cola HBC beats Reed’s on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reed’s

(Free Report)

Reed's, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas. It sells its products to natural food and gourmet retailers, grocery store chains, mass merchants, club stores, convenience and drug stores, liquor stores, industrial cafeterias, and on-premise bars and restaurants, as well as directly to consumers through www.drinkreeds.com. The company was formerly known as Original Beverage Corporation and changed its name to Reed's, Inc. in 2001. Reed's, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About Coca-Cola HBC

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks. It markets and sells its products under several brands, including Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Adez, Averna, Amita, Aquarius, Aperol, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, Kinley, Schweppes, and various other brands; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer. The company serves retail outlets, include supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, wholesalers, hotels, restaurants, cafés, and e-commerce retailers. Coca-Cola HBC AG was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.