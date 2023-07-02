Head-To-Head Survey: Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) & Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG)

Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW – Free Report) and Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.6% of Janus Henderson Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 84.6% of Hywin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of Janus Henderson Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hywin and Janus Henderson Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hywin N/A N/A N/A Janus Henderson Group 16.86% 9.07% 6.14%

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Hywin has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janus Henderson Group has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hywin and Janus Henderson Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hywin $300.79 million N/A $36.53 million N/A N/A Janus Henderson Group $2.20 billion 2.05 $372.40 million $2.13 12.79

Janus Henderson Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hywin.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hywin and Janus Henderson Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hywin 0 0 0 0 N/A Janus Henderson Group 3 5 0 0 1.63

Janus Henderson Group has a consensus price target of $23.27, suggesting a potential downside of 14.60%. Given Janus Henderson Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Janus Henderson Group is more favorable than Hywin.

Summary

Janus Henderson Group beats Hywin on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hywin



Hywin Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of wealth management, asset management, health management, insurance brokerage, and other financial services in China. The company distributes private market investment products comprising asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, as well as equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing products, cash management products, and funds managed by its subsidiaries. It also offers public market investment products, including money market funds, such as government bonds, central bank bills, term and certificates of deposits, and corporate commercial papers; government, corporate, and convertible bonds, as well as other traded debt instruments; and equities and multi-strategy funds. In addition, the company provides individual whole life insurance, individual term life insurance, universal life insurance, individual health insurance, and annuity insurance products, as well as critical illness insurance comprising personal accident insurance products; discretionary and advisory mandates to ultra-high-net-worth clients; and overseas property investment services for residential properties, as well as client referrals to overseas and charge property developers. Further, it manages and distributes a range of private funds to professional investors; and offers information technology services, including transaction process management, data analysis, and system maintenance services to asset management service and financial product providers. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China. Hywin Holdings Ltd. is a subsidiary of Grand Lead Group Limited.

About Janus Henderson Group



Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.

