Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 212.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in Healthcare AI Acquisition by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,504,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 782,709 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Healthcare AI Acquisition by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 506,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,801,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Healthcare AI Acquisition by 100.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIA opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42. Healthcare AI Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $11.05.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

