Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,590,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after buying an additional 5,650,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,897,000 after buying an additional 3,142,939 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 13,395,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,828,000 after buying an additional 2,725,867 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,156,000 after buying an additional 2,510,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $20.10 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.81%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.82.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and CCRC. At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth.

